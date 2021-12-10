Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $665.72 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $608.81 and its 200 day moving average is $597.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 63.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $28,429,947. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

