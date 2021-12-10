Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Trading Up 2.5%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 8,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 316,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a market cap of $158.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 444.00% and a negative return on equity of 775.84%.

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform, which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

