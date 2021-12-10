RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.38.

Several research firms recently commented on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $167.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.