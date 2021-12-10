Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $21.19 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $884.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% in the second quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

