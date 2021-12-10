Request Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $463.05 million and approximately $135.57 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00206026 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

