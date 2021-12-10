Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.86). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 322,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 106,150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

