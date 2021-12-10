Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 10th (1COV, ABR, AFX, AOUT, ARMK, ASC, ASPU, AVGO, CAT, CBOE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 10th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €73.00 ($82.02) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

was given a €180.00 ($202.25) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €180.00 ($202.25) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 3,040 ($40.31) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $572.00 to $723.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $600.00 to $750.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $233.00 to $242.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $151.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $54.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $247.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $560.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $103.00 to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $29.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €82.00 ($92.13) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €85.00 ($95.51) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €23.80 ($26.74) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €150.00 ($168.54) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $178.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €67.00 ($75.28) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $112.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.20 ($10.34) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £162 ($214.83) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $119.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $236.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $44.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $66.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.00 ($8.99) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $182.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $367.00 to $379.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $224.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $96.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $128.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $327.00 to $351.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €28.00 ($31.46) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $337.00 to $336.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $550.00 to $340.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €54.00 ($60.67) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €83.50 ($93.82) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $224.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €17.00 ($19.10) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €14.70 ($16.52) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $402.00 to $384.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €35.90 ($40.34) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €55.00 ($61.80) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €39.00 ($43.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €301.00 ($338.20) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $19.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $52.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €101.00 ($113.48) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $84.00 to $89.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

