Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 10th (1COV, ABR, AFX, AOUT, ARMK, ASC, ASPU, AVGO, CAT, CBOE)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 10th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €73.00 ($82.02) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €180.00 ($202.25) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €180.00 ($202.25) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 3,040 ($40.31) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $572.00 to $723.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $600.00 to $750.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $233.00 to $242.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $151.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $54.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $247.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $560.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $103.00 to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $29.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €82.00 ($92.13) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €85.00 ($95.51) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €23.80 ($26.74) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €150.00 ($168.54) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $178.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €67.00 ($75.28) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $112.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.20 ($10.34) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £162 ($214.83) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $119.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $236.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $44.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $66.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.00 ($8.99) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $182.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $367.00 to $379.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $224.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $96.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $128.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $327.00 to $351.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €28.00 ($31.46) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $337.00 to $336.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $550.00 to $340.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €54.00 ($60.67) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €83.50 ($93.82) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $224.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €17.00 ($19.10) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €14.70 ($16.52) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $402.00 to $384.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €35.90 ($40.34) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €55.00 ($61.80) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €39.00 ($43.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €301.00 ($338.20) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $19.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $52.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €101.00 ($113.48) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $84.00 to $89.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

