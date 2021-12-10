Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 10th (ADEVF, ALSMY, ASBFY, ASOMY, BKGFF, BTDPY, CHWY, CVS, DITHF, HNNMY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 10th:

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from 173.00 to 165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from 221.00 to 211.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from 4,000.00 to 3,040.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from 5,400.00 to 5,450.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 860.00 to 850.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $70.00. Piper Sandler currently has an in-line rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $112.00 to $118.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from 430.00 to 435.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from SEK 235 to SEK 225. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from 250.00 to 265.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $16.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €232.00 ($260.67) to €241.00 ($270.79). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from 8,000.00 to 8,150.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.50 ($10.67) to €9.10 ($10.22). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($69.66) to €55.00 ($61.80). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 330.00 to 290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €110.00 ($123.60) to €101.00 ($113.48). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

