Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 10th (ADEVF, ALSMY, ASBFY, ASOMY, BKGFF, BTDPY, CHWY, CVS, DITHF, HNNMY)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 10th:

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from 173.00 to 165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from 221.00 to 211.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from 4,000.00 to 3,040.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from 5,400.00 to 5,450.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 860.00 to 850.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $70.00. Piper Sandler currently has an in-line rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $112.00 to $118.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from 430.00 to 435.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from SEK 235 to SEK 225. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from 250.00 to 265.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $16.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €232.00 ($260.67) to €241.00 ($270.79). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from 8,000.00 to 8,150.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.50 ($10.67) to €9.10 ($10.22). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($69.66) to €55.00 ($61.80). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 330.00 to 290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €110.00 ($123.60) to €101.00 ($113.48). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

