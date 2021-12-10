Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: HSDT) recently:

11/30/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

11/29/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

11/24/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

11/23/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

11/17/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

11/15/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/2/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

HSDT stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Get Helius Medical Technologies Inc alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.