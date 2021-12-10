Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 10th (ALB, CYXT, EVBG, HIW, MLM, SCPAF, TGLS, TOST, USAU, UVE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 10th:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $296.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Albemarle for the fourth quarter have been going up over the past month. The company should gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market. It is expected to benefit from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity. Albemarle remains on track with its La Negra III and IV projects. The company also remains focused on executing its cost-reduction program. Its cost saving actions are also expected to support margins in 2021. The company should also benefit from the synergies of the Rockwood acquisition. The buyout has provided it a complimentary product portfolio. Albemarle also remains committed to boost shareholder returns leveraging strong cash flows. The company remains committed to maintain its dividend payout. Albemarle has also outperformed the industry over the past year. “

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Highwoods is seeing a recovery in demand for its high-quality, well-placed office properties as highlighted by a rebound in new leasing volume. The recent trend in the estimate revisions for 2021 fund from operation (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Its diversified tenant base that includes several industry bellwethers is expected to drive steady cash flows. The company’s capital-recycling strategy to enhance its presence in the targeted high-growth markets and match-fund acquisitions with non-core asset dispositions also augur well. However, intense competition from developers, owners and operators of office properties poses a challenge to the company. Also, large-scale asset sell-offs are expected to cause near-term earnings dilution. Shares of Highwoods have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $525.00 target price on the stock.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

