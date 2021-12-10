Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for C3.ai (AI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for C3.ai (NYSE: AI):

12/7/2021 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

12/3/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $122.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – C3.ai was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

AI stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.64. 17,667,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,560. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,107,075 shares of company stock valued at $52,250,927 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in C3.ai by 102.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 39.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

