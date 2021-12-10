Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LianBio (LIAN)

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/26/2021 – LianBio is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – LianBio is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2021 – LianBio is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – LianBio is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

LIAN stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 1,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,678. LianBio has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

Get LianBio alerts:

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.