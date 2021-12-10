Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.27

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.27 and traded as high as C$17.76. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$17.73, with a volume of 66,609 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RFP shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.94.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9300003 earnings per share for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

