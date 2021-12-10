Reviewing Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -5.69% -3.76% -0.67% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 3.96 $11.97 million ($0.63) -59.63 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A -$1.96 million N/A N/A

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 3 4 0 2.57 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $42.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.01%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants. The Natural Gas business offers electricity and steam from natural gas. The Electric Transmission business relates to the operation of electric transmission lines. The Water business is responsible for desalination plants related activities. The company was founded on December 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

