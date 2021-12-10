Reviewing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) & Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.34, indicating that its stock price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Charlie’s and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53% Aurora Cannabis -252.40% -9.09% -7.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and Aurora Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.65 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis $191.43 million 6.50 -$542.59 million ($2.61) -2.41

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Cannabis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Charlie’s and Aurora Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Cannabis 4 7 0 0 1.64

Aurora Cannabis has a consensus target price of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

