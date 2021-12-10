REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Stuart A. Rose Sells 5,327 Shares

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $533,925.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:REX traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.74. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.73. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $578.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.