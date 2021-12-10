Richard N. Massey Buys 15,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ALIT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,160,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,279,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,829,000. Finally, Thomas H Lee Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,550,000.

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

