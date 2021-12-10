Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.37

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.37 and traded as low as C$56.60. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$56.60, with a volume of 1,992 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$59.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$632.96 million and a PE ratio of 14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

