Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 57,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 149,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The stock has a market cap of C$157.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 25.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rio2 Company Profile (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

