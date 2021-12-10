Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $81,769.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00087618 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013298 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

