Ripio Credit Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $84,011.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $84,011.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00085227 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013249 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

