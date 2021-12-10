Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.74

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$78.74 and traded as high as C$89.24. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$86.65, with a volume of 105,707 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBA shares. TD Securities cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$75.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The stock has a market cap of C$9.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$415.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$410.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.5199997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

