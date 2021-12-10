ROAD Market Cap Hits $84,788.87 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One ROAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ROAD has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. ROAD has a market cap of $84,788.87 and $213,341.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.04 or 0.08231745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00081102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.92 or 1.00196412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002751 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

