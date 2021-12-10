Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.23 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,424 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 56,831 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after acquiring an additional 639,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $183.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $107.96 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

