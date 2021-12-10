Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.81 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,471,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $84.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

