Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.84 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of H&R Block worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in H&R Block by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in H&R Block by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 651,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 117,435 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 885,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $23.61 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

