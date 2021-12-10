Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.91 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 738,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,377,000 after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $118.93 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

