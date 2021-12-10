Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.06 Million Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.32% of Ingles Markets worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 436.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ingles Markets by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ingles Markets by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ingles Markets by 114,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Ingles Markets by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.53. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

