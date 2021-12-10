Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after acquiring an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CarMax by 48.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

KMX stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average of $133.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.