Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Ryder System worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 453.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

