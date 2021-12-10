Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $4.11 Million Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,838,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,843,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 566,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $96.64 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.01.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $318,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

