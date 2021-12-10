Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 4,906 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 415.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 165.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $180.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.90 and its 200 day moving average is $176.09. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,986,066. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

