Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,031 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Shares of PSX opened at $72.30 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

