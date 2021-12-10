Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Robert Half International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Robert Half International by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

