Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $728.28

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 728.28 ($9.66) and traded as high as GBX 794 ($10.53). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 794 ($10.53), with a volume of 12,907 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.93) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £608.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 784.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 728.28.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.