Robust Token (RBT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $12,138.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $861,840.36 and approximately $12,138.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for $24.85 or 0.00051336 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Robust Token has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.20 or 0.08225549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,375.62 or 0.99948646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00056857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002757 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,636 coins and its circulating supply is 34,686 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

