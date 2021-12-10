Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.26

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 482844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Get Roche alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roche by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,442 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roche by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 398,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Roche by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roche by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 198,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Roche by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.