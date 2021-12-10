Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.26

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 482844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.
RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05.
Roche Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
