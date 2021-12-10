Rocket Vault-RocketX Hits 1-Day Volume of $761,116.00 (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault-RocketX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00040177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007063 BTC.

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

RVF is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault-RocketX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.