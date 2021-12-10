Rockland Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

