Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,575 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,022 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.37. 5,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902,565. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.