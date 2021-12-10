Rockland Trust Co. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.73. 13,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,569. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $157.83 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.