Rockland Trust Co. Has $2.88 Million Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.11% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,124. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.08. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.51 and a fifty-two week high of $248.09.

