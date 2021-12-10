Rockland Trust Co. Has $24.10 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.7% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,480. The company has a market capitalization of $448.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $474.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

