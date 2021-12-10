Rockland Trust Co. Has $3.51 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.69 on Friday, hitting $2,968.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,883.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2,747.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

