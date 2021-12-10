Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after acquiring an additional 471,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,968,000 after buying an additional 607,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,154,000 after acquiring an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.98. 33,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,914. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $586,657. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

