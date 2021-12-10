Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.20% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.99. 6,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.93. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

