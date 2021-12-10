Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 1,548 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $150,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.98. 411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day moving average is $106.87. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $111.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.