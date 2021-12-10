Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 52,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.8% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $324,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE ED traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

