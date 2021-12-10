Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Global X MLP ETF worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,021. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40.

