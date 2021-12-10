Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,230 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned 7.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $55,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $169.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.51. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.71 and a 12-month high of $176.31.

